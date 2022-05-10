Manchester United report: Red Devils and Tottenham can sign Spanish defender for cut-price fee

Manchester United and Tottenham have learned they could sign Pau Torres for a cut-price fee this summer.

The Spain international was a target for United throughout last summer, before the Red Devils signed Raphael Varane instead.

Erik ten Hag may still look to bolster his centre-back options ahead of his debut campaign at the helm.

Harry Maguire has struggled for form this term, while Varane has had a difficult first season in English football.

Victor Lindelof is one of several United players facing an uncertain future ahead of what promises to be a busy summer in the transfer market.

Tottenham are also on the lookout for another central defender to compete with Eric Dier, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies, who form Antonio Conte's favoured back three at present.

Torres has been mentioned in relation to both Premier League clubs in recent months - and Spurs and United have now received a huge boost to their chances of landing the 25-year-old.

The Villarreal defender is about to enter the final two years of his contract, and the Yellow Submarine are willing to listen to offers for him this summer.

According to Football Insider, Villarreal would be willing to accept a bid of £45m - £10m less than the centre-half's release clause.

Defeat by Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League ended Villarreal's chances of qualifying for next season's edition of the tournament.

They could miss out on European football altogether: with three games remaining, Unai Emery's men occupy the Europa Conference League qualification spot in La Liga, but they hold a slender one-point lead over Athletic Bilbao.

Torres came through the ranks at the Estadio de la Ceramica and first joined the club at the age of five.

He could be open to a new challenge this summer, and United and Tottenham may look to step up their interest in the coming weeks.