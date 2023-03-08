Manchester United report: Red Devils renew interest in last summer's midfield target

Erik ten Hag gestures during Manchester United's win at home to Leicester in February 2023.

Manchester United are considering another move for Adrien Rabiot, according to reports - but they will face stiff competition for his signature.

The Red Devils attempted to sign the midfielder from Juventus (opens in new tab) last summer, but they were unable to pull a deal off.

The two clubs agreed terms for a transfer, but United (opens in new tab) were unwilling to meet Rabiot's wage demands.

However, they could go back in for the Frenchman at the end of the season, as Erik ten Hag seeks to bolster his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

According to 90min (opens in new tab), United have asked to be kept informed of Rabiot's contract situation with his current employers.

The former PSG (opens in new tab) man, who joined Juventus in 2019, is currently tied down at the Allianz Stadium until June 30.

The Italian outfit are still hoping to agree fresh terms with Rabiot, but the 27-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play in England one day.

The midfielder spent a few months on the books of Manchester City (opens in new tab) as a youngster, but he did not make a first-team appearance for the club.

“It was very good experience. I didn’t do a whole season, though," he said in December.

“Everything went well while I was there. I really liked the atmosphere. It’s really something that is only in England. It’s different from France and Italy.

“I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career. I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League.”

United could help him to realise that dream, although they are not the only Premier League club keeping tabs on Rabiot.

The aforementioned report states that Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Tottenham (opens in new tab) are also considering a move for the France international, who is currently free to speak to non-Italian clubs.

Meanwhile Ten Hag's team will return to action against Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

