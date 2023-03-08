Manchester United report: Red Devils renew interest in last summer's midfield target
Manchester United will make a second attempt to sign the midfielder, reports say
Manchester United are considering another move for Adrien Rabiot, according to reports - but they will face stiff competition for his signature.
The Red Devils attempted to sign the midfielder from Juventus (opens in new tab) last summer, but they were unable to pull a deal off.
The two clubs agreed terms for a transfer, but United (opens in new tab) were unwilling to meet Rabiot's wage demands.
However, they could go back in for the Frenchman at the end of the season, as Erik ten Hag seeks to bolster his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.
According to 90min (opens in new tab), United have asked to be kept informed of Rabiot's contract situation with his current employers.
The former PSG (opens in new tab) man, who joined Juventus in 2019, is currently tied down at the Allianz Stadium until June 30.
The Italian outfit are still hoping to agree fresh terms with Rabiot, but the 27-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play in England one day.
The midfielder spent a few months on the books of Manchester City (opens in new tab) as a youngster, but he did not make a first-team appearance for the club.
“It was very good experience. I didn’t do a whole season, though," he said in December.
“Everything went well while I was there. I really liked the atmosphere. It’s really something that is only in England. It’s different from France and Italy.
“I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career. I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League.”
United could help him to realise that dream, although they are not the only Premier League club keeping tabs on Rabiot.
The aforementioned report states that Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Tottenham (opens in new tab) are also considering a move for the France international, who is currently free to speak to non-Italian clubs.
Meanwhile Ten Hag's team will return to action against Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.
Manchester United have opened talks with Alexis Mac Allister (opens in new tab) over a potential deal for the Brighton (opens in new tab) man, according to reports.
The Red Devils are lining up a £100m bid for Harry Kane (opens in new tab), who has less than 18 months remaining on his Tottenham contract.
And there are said to be three potential candidates to replace Bruno Fernandes (opens in new tab) as Manchester United's on-field captain.
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
