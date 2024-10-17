Manchester United set to go toe-to-toe with rivals Manchester City for the next Martin Odegaard: report

Manchester United are preparing to go toe-to-toe with crosstown rivals Manchester City for a teenage Norwegian star.

Erik ten Hag was given funds aplenty in the summer, as the Red Devils spent big on signings such as Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte. With Brentford next up at Old Trafford, things will have to change for United, and fast, given their struggling start to the season.

Unable to shift players such as Antony, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof, it is expected that INEOS will once again be busy players in the market next summer. One player, however, has already been identified as a potential incoming.

Manchester United and Manchester City both want to sign Norwegian star, Sverre Nypan

Rosenborg star Sverre Nypan in action against Manchester United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TBR Football, Manchester United have been long-term admirers of Rosenborg star Sverre Nypan, who played against them in pre-season earlier this year.

Nypan, 17, signed his first professional contract with Rosenborg in 2022 and is widely considered one of the most exciting young players on the planet at present.

Manchester City are also said to be 'monitoring' Sverre Nypan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding further fuel to the fire, the report also states how Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille are all also interested, explaining why the Red Devils are looking to strike a deal.

Nypan has already played over 50 games for Rosenborg’s senior side and is also capped at Under-21 level for his native Norway.

"I've always been a Manchester United fan," Nypan told TV2 last year. "Then of course there is Real Madrid. I'm a big [Cristiano] Ronaldo fan. It's very unrealistic, but it's the dream."

Having been compared to Martin Odegaard too, expectations are already sky-high for a player who is rumoured to have a price-tag estimation in the region of £84m/$110m on his head.

In FourFourTwo's view, it may be tough for Manchester United at this stage of their rebuild to be able to afford a player of Nypan's valuation, especially given they have already spent big.

The Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings could also play a huge part, but it is stupid to assume that Nypan will continue to play in Norway for the rest of his career. His next move, for now, remains a mystery.