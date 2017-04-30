Manchester United set unbeaten record with unwanted 36-year highest draw tally

Manchester United have set a new club record of 25 successive games without defeat in a single top-flight season.

Jose Mourinho's side reached the milestone as they drew 1-1 at home to Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Their last league defeat was the 4-0 thrashing by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 23.

The milestone is unlikely to be celebrated too much at Old Trafford, however, given that the draw means United failed to grasp the chance to move into the top four.

They remain in fifth place, behind Manchester City, and can now be caught by Arsenal from sixth should the Gunners win their two games in hand.

Indeed, the latest stalemate was United's 10th at home in the league this season. The only time they have drawn more often on their own turf in a single domestic campaign was back in 1980-81, when they were held on 11 occasions.

25 - Manchester United have set a new club record for their longest unbeaten run within a top-flight season (25, W13 D12). Streak.April 30, 2017