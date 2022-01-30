Manchester United star Mason Greenwood accused of domestic abuse

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is at the centre of controversy this weekend, as girlfriend Harriet Robson accuses him of domestic abuse.

Robson shared photos of bruises and cuts on Instagram stories that she claims were caused by England star Greenwood, 20, along with a graphic voice note of her arguing with a man. The content has since been deleted.

The caption "To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me" was included.

Distressing posts being circulated on social media today #MasonGreenwood. It is essential that all employers, including those in football, take #DomesticAbuse very seriously & we hope @ManUtd do in this case. Solidarity with Harriet Robson. #FootballUnitedAgainstDomesticViolenceJanuary 30, 2022 See more

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media,” United said in a statement.

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Robson has around 341,000 followers on Instagram and has reportedly been dating Greenwood since the pair were at school together.