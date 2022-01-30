Manchester United star Mason Greenwood accused of domestic abuse
By Mark White published
Mason Greenwood's girlfriend, Harriet Robson, has made the claim, supported by evidence of pictures of audio – Manchester United are yet to comment
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is at the centre of controversy this weekend, as girlfriend Harriet Robson accuses him of domestic abuse.
Robson shared photos of bruises and cuts on Instagram stories that she claims were caused by England star Greenwood, 20, along with a graphic voice note of her arguing with a man. The content has since been deleted.
The caption "To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me" was included.
Distressing posts being circulated on social media today #MasonGreenwood. It is essential that all employers, including those in football, take #DomesticAbuse very seriously & we hope @ManUtd do in this case. Solidarity with Harriet Robson. #FootballUnitedAgainstDomesticViolenceJanuary 30, 2022
“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media,” United said in a statement.
“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”
Robson has around 341,000 followers on Instagram and has reportedly been dating Greenwood since the pair were at school together.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.