Manchester United strike agreement for first signing under Sir Jim Ratcliffe: report

Manchester United have struck an agreement for the first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

The petrochemicals mogul and lifelong fan of the Red Devils struck a deal for a minority share in the club earlier this year, assembling his backroom team in the first few months of his tenure. Omar Berrada has joined from Manchester City, with Jason Wilcox moving from Southampton and Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United.

With Erik ten Hag confirmed to remain as manager now, his first new recruit appears to be lined up, as Manchester United look to rebuild their side.

Erik ten Hag is remaining as Manchester United manager (Image credit: Alamy)

Italian outlet Corriere di Bologna have reported that Joshua Zirkzee is “increasingly headed towards” the 20-time English champions, with United have likely “reached an agreement” with agent Kia Joorabchian over a €15 million agent fee.

Apparently, Ten Hag called the Bologna star personally to convince his countryman to come to Old Trafford, with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting via Sport Witness on the call and the club's resistance in meeting Joorabchian's demands.

VIDEO Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)

FourFourTwo are reluctant to believe that a deal has been completed just yet, simply because no major outlet in Italy has reported on it – but it seems as if a lot of the terms and conditions of a potential transfer have already been reached.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This could be transformational for United's attack, giving them the option of using the Dutch international – who's currently away at Euro 2024 – as a rotational option alongside Rasmus Hojlund or a shadow striker to play behind the Dane.

Joshua Zirkzee looks bound for United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gazzetta dello Sport says that Milan – the other main suitors for Zirkzee – are now looking for alternatives, despite the 23-year-old former Bayern Munich striker's €40m clause being effective from today.

Zirkzee is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

One Manchester United defender is set to move to Serie A with interest emerging, while a replacement is said to be in talks to join. Dwight Yorke has touted a shock move for a Liverpool star, while Jadon Sancho might be about to make a surprise transfer of his own.

Meanwhile, the United home kit has been released.