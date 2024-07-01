Manchester United strike agreement for first signing under Sir Jim Ratcliffe: report

By
published

Manchester United have agreed terms for their first move of the summer - and a first signing for Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS meets Manager Erik Ten Hag of Manchester United in the staff restaurant at Carrington Training Complex on January 03, 2024 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United have struck an agreement for the first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

The petrochemicals mogul and lifelong fan of the Red Devils struck a deal for a minority share in the club earlier this year, assembling his backroom team in the first few months of his tenure. Omar Berrada has joined from Manchester City, with Jason Wilcox moving from Southampton and Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 