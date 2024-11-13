Manchester United target rejects Real Madrid move, in big boost for Red Devils' pursuit: report

Manchester United are once again under new leadership at Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim having just started as manager.

With a distinct style of play and tactical set up, the Portuguese boss will have some work to do to transform his new Manchester United side in his vision.

Transfers, therefore, could prove imperative, so it's certainly a boost that one target has rejected Real Madrid already.

Manchester United boosted in Martin Baturina pursuit

Baturina in action for Croatia (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Patrick Berger, Real Madrid offered Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina a five-year deal as part of a transfer offer, but the Croatian rejected the move after learning of Los Blancos' intention to loan him elsewhere in Spain for two years.

Instead, Baturina is seeking regular first team football at a top club in Europe, putting Manchester United on red alert. The report also suggests that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in the 21-year-old.

Baturina in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, while Baturina intends to leave Dinamo Zagreb at the end of the season, it seems he has his heart set on the Bundesliga. Seeing Germany as the logical next step in his fledgling career, and his Transfermarkt valuation at just €20m - without a release clause in his contract - securing Baturina's signature might prove more straightforward than Real Madrid found.

A diminutive technician who likes to break lines with his passing and dribbling, Baturina is reminiscent of his idol, Luka Modric.

He has mostly played as an attacking midfielder for Dinamo Zagreb this term, contributing two goals and six assists in 15 games in the Croatian top flight and Champions League.

In FourFourTwo's view, Baturina's decision to reject Real Madrid is a strong one, but likely the right one for his career.

He'll certainly get more opportunities in the Bundesliga if he does move there, while it remains to be seen who Manchester United will target with new manager Ruben Amorim having just taken over.