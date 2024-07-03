Manchester United to axe further 250 jobs as INEOS cost-cutting continues: report

Manchester United are reported to have told staff that another 250 people will be asked to leave the club

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United staff have reportedly been told that another 250 job cuts are on their way.

The Red Devils have completed a recent cost review composed by new minority owners and found that the club are in desperate need once again to reduce their staffing needs by a quarter.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 