Manchester United to axe further 250 jobs as INEOS cost-cutting continues: report

Manchester United staff have reportedly been told that another 250 job cuts are on their way.

The Red Devils have completed a recent cost review composed by new minority owners and found that the club are in desperate need once again to reduce their staffing needs by a quarter.

Manchester United are the Premier League's biggest employer with over 1,100 staff currently working at both their Manchester and London offices, with the news following reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe told employees further job losses would be required this year to help better position the club's finances.

According to reports from The Athletic, which has now been backed up by a source close to FourFourTwo, Manchester United's staff were told in a staff meeting by interim chief executive Jean-Claude Blanc that more redundancies have been planned, with a timeline penned for before the start of the season.

This news follows INEOS' earlier demands that staff could no longer work from home and ordered them back to the office, starting from June 1. Staff members were reportedly unhappy with the decision and thus an estimated 100 employees have already left due to their prior working arrangments being taken away.

FourFourTwo notes that the mood in the United workforce is at an extreme low already, with employees worried whether they will be affected when the cuts come to fruition in the next few months, especially given the Glazers' failings over the years.

Manchester United are looking for ways to fall in line with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings and it is thought players including Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood could all leave the club this summer.

Ratcliffe has appointed a new recruitment team to help Manchester United on and off the pitch, but once again it feels like those staff at the very bottom of the food chain will be punished by the latest round of cuts. FourFourTwo also understands plans for the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the USA have been a big bone of contention for staff during the off-season.

