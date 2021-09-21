Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona and PSG battle over Paul Pogba deal

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and AC Milan’s Franck Kessie next summer, but reports say they face fierce competition for the two players.

The Spanish club want to strengthen their midfield despite the financial difficulties they are facing, and El Mundo Deportivo writes that Pogba is their top target.

The France international’s contract at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the season and he’s been regularly linked with a move away.

However, competition from the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus could see Barca make a move for Kessie instead.

The Ivorian is also in the final year of his deal, and could follow in the footsteps of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu, who joined PSG and Inter Milan respectively, by leaving on a free transfer when his Rossoneri contract expires.

But the queue of clubs weighing up a move for Kessie is no shorter, as PSG could once again come into the equation, along with Juve, Tottenham and Liverpool.

The Spanish outlet points out that losing another target to PSG would be especially painful for the Catalan club, after they missed out on Georginio Wijnaldum to the French side this summer before club legend Lionel Messi’s move to Paris.

By this stage, it’s hard to remember a time when Pogba wasn’t involved in transfer speculation.

The 28-year-old has long been linked with a return to Juventus, or a move to his home country to join the glittering cast of players in Paris.

But a report in the Sun this week said United are ready to make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a deal worth £400,000 per week.

Kessie’s future may well be tied to how the Pogba saga ends, as Calciomercato report that United see the Milan man as a potential replacement, as well as Tanguy N’Dombele of Spurs.

