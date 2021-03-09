Manchester United transfer news: Club ready to listen to offers for David de Gea

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for David de Gea this summer, according to reports.

De Gea is currently in Spain after returning to his homeland before his partner gave birth to the couple’s first son last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly told the goalkeeper not to return to Manchester until after this month’s international break.

Dean Henderson has assumed the role of United’s No.1 in De Gea’s absence, keeping clean sheets against Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

The England international has been solid so far and he will hope to remain between the sticks even after De Gea is back at the club.

PSG have been linked with a move for the Spanish shot-stopper , with Mauricio Pochettino said to be looking for a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas, who turns 35 later this year.

And according to 90min , United are not opposed to the idea of cashing in on De Gea at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils will not go as far as placing the 30-year-old, who is the highest-paid player at Old Trafford, on the transfer list.

However, they have decided that it is worth listening to approaches for De Gea’s services given Henderson’s emergence over the last couple of years.

De Gea’s performances have dipped at the same time that his team-mate has impressed at Premier League level, first during a loan spell with Sheffield United and then with Solskjaer’s side of late.

Henderson signed a new five-year contract earlier this season, with United bumping his wages up to £100,000 per week.

The academy product is not willing to spend next season on the bench and was linked with a move away from Old Trafford last month.

But United now look set to back Henderson as their new first-choice custodian, leaving De Gea facing an uncertain future.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Should referees have microphones? FFT writers make the cases for and against

RANKED The 10 most iconic football shirt sponsors ever

QUIZ! Can you name every team Manchester United and Manchester City have beaten in a final?