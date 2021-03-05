Manchester United transfer news: Dean Henderson could stay at club after first-team opportunity

Dean Henderson has the chance to establish himself as Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper, according to reports.

Henderson was handed a rare Premier League start against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The former Sheffield United loanee kept a clean sheet as United drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park.

Henderson was given an opportunity because David de Gea was absent for personal reasons.

The 30-year-old has returned to Spain to be with his partner, who is about to give birth.

And the Daily Mail report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told De Gea not to rush back.

Henderson will start between the sticks against Manchester City on Sunday, as United attempt to end their rivals’ 21-game winning streak.

The England international is said to have been given six games to stake his claim for the No.1 spot at Old Trafford.

De Gea has been told to remain in Spain until after the international break later this month, giving Henderson an opportunity to impress.

The 23-year-old, who first joined United in 2011 at the age of 14, has been restricted to just three Premier League starts this term.

He has also made 10 appearances in other competitions, including the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League.

Recent reports suggested Henderson was getting itchy feet after an extended spell on the bench.

Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund were both linked with the shot-stopper, who will hope to keep his place in the United goal even after De Gea has returned from Spain.

“It just shows how beneficial some loan deals are,” Solskjaer said of Henderson’s time at Sheffield United earlier this week.

“Of course Dean has worked his way up through the ranks, through the system and the two years at Sheffield United has made him really come back as a more mature, quality keeper.

“He's had some experiences there with a great promotion and his year in the Premier League last season as well was very valuable for us and for him.”

