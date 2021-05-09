Manchester United transfer news: Club would rather sign Jude Bellingham than Jadon Sancho - report

Manchester United would rather sign Jude Bellingham than Jadon Sancho this summer, according to reports.

Sancho was United’s leading transfer target before the start of the current campaign, but the Red Devils were not able to get a deal over the line before the deadline.

Borussia Dortmund held firm in their valuation of the winger, who remained at Signal Iduna Park.

Sancho could be on the move this summer, though, with Dortmund’s finances having taken a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Zorc, the German side’s sporting director, has admitted that Dortmund have a “gentleman’s agreement” with Sancho that would allow him to depart at the end of the season if certain conditions are met.

“We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions," Zorc told ARD .

"He's been with us for a couple of years. However, this agreement does not exist with Erling [Haaland]."

United have long been expected to renew their interest in Sancho this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

But Bild reports that the Red Devils would now rather bring Bellingham to Old Trafford than his compatriot.

“At United at the moment, there is nothing at all on the Sancho interest. On the contrary, a move is not likely. The reason? Jude Bellingham," journalist Christian Falk told the German publication.

"Dortmund themselves have the replacement for Sancho and would therefore sell Sancho. "The English are now simply focussing on Bellingham instead.”

Solskjaer’s side return to action in the Premier League against Aston Villa on Sunday.

United face a hectic schedule in the coming days, with Leicester visiting Old Trafford on Tuesday and Liverpool making the trip to Manchester on Thursday.

If United were to win all three games, they would be just four points adrift of Manchester City in top spot.

