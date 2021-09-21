Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho wants Diogo Dalot reunion at Roma

Jose Mourinho wants to be reunited with Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot at Roma this season, according to reports.

Mourinho signed the Portuguese defender during his spell in charge of the Old Trafford club in July 2018.

Calciomercato.com reports that history could repeat itself, as the Roma boss wants to bring Dalot in on loan in January to strengthen his right-back options.

The Serie A club are looking into a temporary move with the right to buy, after deciding they need a new player to provide competition for Rick Karsdorp.

Dalot fell out of favour at United during an injury-hit 2019-20 season, making just four appearances in the Premier League, but he earned more regular game time on loan at AC Milan last season.

The 22-year-old has aspirations of going to the World Cup with Portugal next year, and a return to Serie A could help him achieve that goal.

Dalot hoped to make an impact on his return to Manchester this summer, but so far he has made two substitute appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It will be hard for the youngster to break into the starting side, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in front of him in the pecking order, and the thought of joining up with a coach who values him highly could be tempting.

"I don't want to compare, especially not the number of titles, but he is probably the same age as Gary Neville when he came into the first team,” Mourinho said of Dalot in December 2018.

“Probably he can follow Neville in this dynamic of more than 10 years as United's right-back, with amazing conditions to improve, because as I was saying he's 19 years old."

Things haven’t quite worked out that way for the two-time Portugal international, but a move to Rome could reignite his career.

Roma started the season brightly under Mourinho, winning six consecutive games in all competitions, but they hit their first bump of the season by losing 3-2 at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

