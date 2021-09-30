Manchester United transfer news: Leeds to offer Kalvin Phillips new deal to ward off interest

Leeds are planning to offer Kalvin Phillips a new deal amid interest from Manchester United, according to reports.

The England international has been a pivotal part of Marcelo Biela's team ever since the Argentine took charge in 2018.

Phillips was one of the team's standout performers as Leeds secured a ninth-place finish in the Premier League last time out.

He also impressed at Euro 2020, helping England reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966.

Phillips' displays have not gone unnoticed away from Elland Road, and reports suggest Manchester United are keen to sign him next summer.

The Red Devils are expected to pursue a midfielder ahead of next season, with Declan Rice also in their sights.

According to the Daily Star, Leeds have opened contract talks with their academy product in the hope of tying him down to a new long-term deal.

Phillips has three years left to run on his current deal, which he signed when Leeds were still a Championship side in 2019.

The club believe their midfield talisman deserves improved terms after his stellar performances over the last two years.

Leeds hope that Phillips will sign a new deal and commit his future to the Whites, thus ending Manchester United's interest in a £60m move.

It is also unclear whether the 25-year-old would consider a move to Old Trafford given the rivalry between the two clubs.

That did not stop Alan Smith swapping Leeds for Manchester in 2004, but Phillips might prefer a move elsewhere if he does one day leave Elland Road.

Meanwhile his agent Kevin Sharp recently claimed that his client is likely to stay at Leeds for the long term.

"Before Kalvin signed his last contract, we had good interest so we sat down and explored all the pros and cons," he told the i.

“His desire was never to leave, it was to be rewarded and stay and play for the team he supported as a kid.

“Within the contract he signed in September 2019, we included provisions within it for if Leeds reached the Premier League, so it’s all set up for the top flight.

“We knew it was a bit of a gamble, but we knew Leeds would get there under Bielsa and obviously they did.

“There may be clubs who are actually looking at Kalvin now because the more successful you are – playing for England in big tournaments – naturally breeds interest.

“But Kalvin is happy at Leeds and has no desire to move whatsoever. It’s more a case of ‘carry on what you’re doing for club and country’.”

