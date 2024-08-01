Manchester United make move for struggling England international: report

Erik ten Hag will be looking to add much-needed depth this summer

Manchester United have had one of the most exciting starts to this summer's transfer window in Europe, with exciting youngsters Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro arriving within two weeks of each other.

The Red Devils marked the start of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's tenure by splashing £90 million on the pair, seeing off competition from AC Milan and Real Madrid for the duo's respective signatures.

Reports suggest that Erik ten Hag is now looking at bolstering other areas of his squad as they look to improve on a dismal eighth-placed finish in the League last season, with a full back and a midfielder taking priority.

Manchester United targeting forgotten England international

Manchester United suffered an injury crisis last season with the defence undoubtedly the most heavily affected area on the pitch, with ten Hag forced to play without a natural left back for the final third of the campaign.

Luke Shaw's return to fitness in the latter stages of Euro 2024 will undoubtedly be a welcome change, however his relentless history of injuries has proven that he cannot be counted upon on a consistent basis irrespective of his ability when fit.

Elsewhere, Tyrell Malacia became the butt of a number of jokes on social media last season as his prolonged and unexplained absence last season saw him fail to make a single appearance as well as missing this summer's tour of the United States.

Chilwell at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TalkSPORT, ten Hag is seemingly unwilling to risk suffering a similar fate in the upcoming campaign as the Red Devils look set to make a move for Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £50 million deal from Leicester City, has been deemed surplus to requirements by incoming manger Enzo Maresca leading to rumours of a departure.

The 27-year-old has a market value of around £25 million, according to TransferMarkt, meaning a deal could be done at a reasonable price should the sides enter negotiations.

Chilwell is somewhat of an injury concern himself, Chilwell missed 35 games last season alone, resulting in a drop in form which has seen him fail to make the England squad for Euro 2024.

Shaw is still yet to return to pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

