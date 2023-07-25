Manchester United are expecting a big bid for Scott McTominay – and here's why

Manchester United could receive around £40 million for Scott McTominay this summer, with manager Erik ten Hag looking to reshape his midfield.

The Red Devils have already brought in Mason Mount to the centre of the park and are now said to be closing in on Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Erik ten Hag has made it clear that this is a problem position for his side as he looks to rejig his options ahead of next season.

And next out of the door could be Scott McTominay, with West Ham United said to be keen on the Scotland international. Could a bid of £40m be imminent?

West Ham United manager David Moyes is reported to want Scott McTominay at the London Stadium (Image credit: Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports News, the Irons have held talks with McTominay over a move. With Declan Rice having departed for Arsenal, however, the United midfielder isn't the only player linked with replacing David Moyes' captain.

The BBC claims that a £40m bid for Conor Gallagher has been rejected by Chelsea, while the Guardian states that an offer of £45m for Joao Palhinha has been rejected by Fulham. With over £100m burning in the back pocket of the Hammers, each London club probably feels as if they can get a little more for their assets from a well-monied rival.

It therefore wouldn't be surprising if West Ham bid a similar amount for McTominay in the coming days. Sky's insistence, however, that "there’s a gap between the valuations" perhaps means that this saga could drag on.

McTominay is 26 years old and only valued at €25m by Transfermarkt. A bid of between £30-40m would be a coup for the Red Devils, who produced McTominay from their academy – especially as Fiorentina are said to be demanding £30m, as per Corriere Della Serra in Italy.

Sofyan Amrabat could directly replace Scott McTominay (Image credit: Getty Images)

In their report, The Guardian also state that West Ham have asked for Harry Maguire on loan, meaning that business between Moyes and his former employers might not yet be over after any McTominay transfer.

That's the problem when you sell a player for nine figures – it can drive the price of other deals up…

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is starting to come thick and fast.

The Red Devils haven't given up hope of signing Victor Osimhen, despite the striker looking set to stay at Napoli. Meanwhile, Ten Hag and co could face competition from Arsenal in the race for Monaco and France defender Axel Disasi.

As for potential outgoings, Nottingham Forest have been linked with a double swoop for two of United's top young talents.