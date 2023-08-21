Manchester United chasing £50m England defender to replace Harry Maguire – in huge statement of intent: report

Manchester United have interest in a £50 million England star who could end up replacing Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have won one and lost one in their opening two fixtures of the Premier League season – but the performances have been testing for manager Erik ten Hag. Pundits have criticised the lack of direction on the field, as Ten Hag looks to get his signings gelling together immediately.

And with the transfer window due to close in less than a fortnight, there could still be new faces coming through the door – though in defence, it seems as if a new buy will hinge on whether former club captain Harry Maguire leaves.

Manchester United want to move Harry Maguire on (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The England international was omitted completely from the matchday squad which lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, as Ten Hag opted for two goalkeepers on his bench instead.

Maguire's move to West Ham United fell through last week, with Ten Hag claiming he was "happy" to see the move collapse – but United are still believed to want to sell him.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that one player that Manchester United have interest in is Marc Guehi, with the England defender a potential option to replace Maguire at centre-back.

No one has matched Crystal Palace's £50 million valuation of the 23-year-old but United have precedent in this situation. Last summer, they paid what many believed to be over the odds to bring in Casemiro to steady the midfield after losing their first two games of the season – so it perhaps can't be ruled out that they would do the same for a young, homegrown defender to replace Raphael Varane in the long-term.

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace is on United's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

United also have veteran stopper Jonny Evans training with the club.

Guehi is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

