Manchester United closing in on young goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe puts stamp on squad: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United signed two new goalkeepers over the summer – and are already chasing the successor to the divisive Andre Onana

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (L) and Cameroonian goalkeeper #24 Andre Onana address a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group A football match FC Bayern Munich v Manchester United in Munich, southern Germany on September 19, 2023.
(Image credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking at signing a new goalkeeper – just months after buying Andre Onana.

Onana has had mixed reviews in Manchester since arriving from Inter Milan. While the Cameroonian is strong with the ball at his feet and has improved Manchester United's buildup, high-profile mistakes have been a theme of his play. 

The United No.1 is set to miss the next few games, as the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 commences in Ivory Coast – but despite having a capable backup in Altay Bayindir, the Red Devils are already looking at another option between the sticks.

Altay Bayindir of Manchester United poses with Manager Erik ten Hag after signing for the club at Carrington Training Ground on September 1, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Altay Bayindir is the backup keeper for United (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Manchester Evening News have reported that Queen's Park teenager, Callan McKenna, is being lined up as the long-term successor to Onana.

A fee could reach seven figures if performance-related goals are completed but given that the young custodian is just 17, this is a move for the future. Still, McKenna is already playing regularly for the Scottish side.

The teen has played nine times at senior level this season – and though the most likely option remains that he comes to Old Trafford with a view of being loaned out until he's old enough to compete for a spot, there is the possibility that United view him as a backup already.

Queen's Park's Callan McKenna in action during a cinch Championship match between Partick Thistle and Queen's Park at the Wyre Stadium at Firhill, on August 26, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland.

(Image credit: Paul Phelan/SNS Group via Getty Images)

This will be the first transfer window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe on board as an investor, following the billionaire's cash injection into the club.

McKenna is valued at just €100k by Transfermarkt

