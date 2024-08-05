Former Manchester United star 'confident' of sensational Old Trafford return: report

Manchester United have had something of a mixed summer so far, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team gets to grips with their first transfer window.

The signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro were welcomed by fans, who saw the £90million double swoop for two of Europe’s most highly-rated young talents as a welcome sign of intent from the new regime. But the mood has soured somewhat, with Yoro set to miss three months with a foot injury.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund has pulled his hamstring, too, sidelining him for six weeks. A 3-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool was not the way the club will have wanted to end their tour of the US at the weekend.

More work is needed in the transfer window over the next four weeks and should the club look to bolster their midfield next, then one of last season’s loan stars is said to be ‘confident’ that he will return to the club.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Sofyan Amrabat is said to be waiting for Manchester United to come back in for him on loan for another season, following his Red Devils stint last year, in which he turned out 30 times in all competitions for Erik ten Hag’s side, mainly in the defensive midfield position.

The report adds that Fenerbache have seen a €10million offer for the 27-year-old rejected by Amrabat’s side Fiorentina, but even if the Serie A side had accepted it, the player would have turned down the advances of Jose Mourinho’s side.

Sofyan Amrabat of Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previous reports have suggested that Manchester United may look to seal another loan move, even after the club turned down their option to land him permanently earlier in the summer.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Amrabat may not fit the profile of the kind of player that Ratcliffe and company are looking towards these days, as the club are now skewing younger in the transfer market. Links with other midfielders mean this one may be dead in the water already

If they were able to get a good value deal - either loan or permanent - that is below the Transfermarkt valuation of €22million, then he showed during his strong end to the season that he can be a very useful, experienced player have around the squad. Unfortunately for Amrabat, were he to be returning to Old Trafford, he'd probably have already re-signed.

