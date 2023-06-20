Manchester United already have a Harry Maguire replacement – with another world-class talent linked next: report

Manchester United could well already have their Harry Maguire replacement sorted ahead of a huge summer of business.

Captain Maguire moved to Old Trafford in 2019 in a world record deal for a defender, signing for around £80 million. The England international has fluctuated in form since, with manager Erik ten Hag deeming him surplus to requirements in his side.

While plenty of new defenders have been touted, however, one intriguing new link suggests that Ten Hag has already sorted a replacement at centre-back for Maguire.

Harry Maguire is set to leave Manchester United this summer (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United have enquired about world-class AC Milan left-back, Theo Hernandez.

The Frenchman would be a huge coup for the Red Devils but given that they already have Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw in that position, it certainly suggests some moving around of existing players.

Shaw, however, played centre-back for much of last season under Ten Hag – and to a good standard. Even when Maguire was fit, Shaw was often picked ahead of his England colleague.

Hernandez would enable United to rotate Shaw between centre-back and left-back positions, with Malacia on the fringes as a squad option.

Theo Hernandez of AC Milan is being linked with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

United are believed to be interested in more than one centre-back, with Victor Lindelof's future uncertain, too.

Hernandez is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.

Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, while Mason Mount continues to be rumoured, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.

United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabiot has been linked, too.