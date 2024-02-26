Manchester United identify first man to be sold, following Fulham defeat: report

Manchester United will let Victor Lindelof leave when he enters the final year of his contract this summer, say reports, and a switch to a European giant could be on the cards.

The Sweden international joined the Old Trafford club from Benfica in the summer of 2017 and has a deal to June 2025 in Manchester.

His 2023/24 campaign was disrupted by a groin injury that kept him out for two months, and he’s been forced to play as a left-back at times under Erik ten Hag.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the Premier League giants will likely herald a summer of change in the squad, and Fichajes says Lindelof could head for the exit door.

Clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Pro League are interested in the 29-year-old, who is valued at €18 million (£15.4m) by Transfermarkt.

Ratcliffe's arrival could trigger a squad rebuild (Image credit: Getty Images)

But AC Milan could be his next club, as the Italian giants have set their sights on Lindelof as they look to strengthen their defence.

Lindelof has made 253 appearances for United, scoring four goals.

But recent reports claimed that the centre-back department is one of three key areas United are looking to strengthen during the summer transfer window.

Lindelof has Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Lisandro Martinez for competition in Ten Hag’s squad – although the latter is out injured.

United have struggled this season and sit sixth in the Premier League standings, eight points outside the top four.

