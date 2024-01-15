Manchester United in discussions over Michael Olise swap deal – with Crystal Palace keen on deal, too: report

Manchester United want Michael Olise of Crystal Palace – and have begun discussions over an enticing swap deal for the France youth star.

Olise has shone since moving to South London from Reading in 2021, flourishing on the right-wing for the Eagles and drawing the attention of some of England's biggest sides. Last summer, Chelsea activated his £35 million release clause, only for Olise to decide to remain at Crystal Palace and extend his contract.

Manchester United could be next up to test Crystal Palace's resolve, with what's been described as a "persuasive" package that could tempt chairman Steve Parish to part ways with his prized asset.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has a decision to make over Olise's future (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

ESPN says that despite internal concerns over the suitability of Olise at Old Trafford, United are in talks to launch a swap deal involving former Palace star, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils have previously shelled out big money for Wan-Bissaka and Wilf Zaha, with neither lighting up the northwest with the same verve that they have at Selhurst Park. Nevertheless, Olise is seen as a potential upgrade on the hugely disappointing Antony, with Palace's interest in a return for Wan-Bissaka seen as a possible catalyst to make a deal happen.

Olise, however, will be worth far more than the £35m that Chelsea triggered when they indicated that they were prepared to sign the 22-year-old No.7.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be thrown into a swap deal for Michael Olise (Image credit: Getty)

On January 4 of this year, United triggered a one-year extension of Wan-Bissaka's deal, as per David Ornstein of the Athletic. This was most likely done to retain value in the 26-year-old, who was set to become a free agent this summer otherwise.

Olise is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Liverpool legend says Manchester United 'interim coach' Erik ten Hag 'has to go'

WATCH: Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho makes instant impact on Borussia Dortmund return

'Liverpool, City and Chelsea have smart people' – former Manchester United boss opens up on problems at Old Trafford