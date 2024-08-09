Manchester United in talks with midfield star, following huge u-turn: report

Manchester United have opened talks with another midfielder, following a big u-turn.

On Monday, The Athletic's David Ornstein confirmed that the Red Devils had moved on from trying to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain. It was previously reported that there was an agreement with the Red Devils, though the French champions are said to be demanding a larger fee for the Uruguayan than Manchester United would care to pay.

It now appears as if a deal for a much-wanted midfielder could be close – and easy to complete.

United have pulled out of signing Manuel Ugarte (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet, Calciomercato, United have begun talks with Monaco star, Youssouf Fofana over a move to Old Trafford. The report states that the principality club are demanding €25 million.

Milan are believed to be in the race for the midfield gem, too, and according to the report, are ‘stuck’ on an offer of €17m for the star.

The San Siro giants will be peeved to see the United going after one of their major targets once more. Earlier this summer, the Red Devils pounced to sign Joshua Zirkzee – heavily linked with the Rossoneri – in their first swoop of the INEOS era.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Fofana is a cost-effective and sensible signing that raises the floor of United's squad. As a budget option, he is incredibly good value – and the kind of buy that the club haven't made often enough over the last few years.

Youssouf Fofana is wanted by United (Image credit: Getty Images)

While this may have been as a smokescreen for Ugarte, it seems as if it is genuine that United are no longer pursuing the PSG star. His price may drop later in the transfer window, however, so it cannot be ruled out that they'll return for him.

Fofana is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt. His contract expires next summer.

