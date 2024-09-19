Manchester United moving for 'the new Luka Modric': report

By
published

Manchester United are said to be monitoring the youngster ahead of a move next summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, May 2024
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United had a busy transfer window this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team began a rebuilding process which is likely to rumble on for the next few windows.

Last season’s eighth-placed finish was the club’s worst of the Premier League era, while the Red Devils have endured a mixed start to the new campaign, winning two and losing two of their first four league matches, before a 7-0 win over Barnsley in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.