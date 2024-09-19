Manchester United moving for 'the new Luka Modric': report

Manchester United had a busy transfer window this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team began a rebuilding process which is likely to rumble on for the next few windows.

Last season’s eighth-placed finish was the club’s worst of the Premier League era, while the Red Devils have endured a mixed start to the new campaign, winning two and losing two of their first four league matches, before a 7-0 win over Barnsley in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Erik ten Hag will hope that his five new summer signings will be able to bed in over the coming weeks, but the club already appear to have one of their next transfer targets in their sights.

United have endured a tough start to the season already (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Deutschland, Manchester United have ‘positioned themselves’ at the front of the queue for highly-rated Dinamo Zagreb star Martin Baturina. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been turning heads this season, claiming five assists from his eight appearances already.

Real Madrid have previously been linked with the Croatia international after he earned the backing of Luka Modric, while the likes of Atletico Madrid, Roma and Fiorentina have also shown interest.

The player is said to be ready to ‘take the next step’ next summer, meaning that the Red Devils will be closely monitoring the player over the coming months.

Baturina is likely to be positioned as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is one of the high-earners that the club are looking to move off the wage bill when his contract expires next summer.

Martin Baturina poses ahead of Croatia's Euroe 2024 campaign (Image credit: Vera Loitzsch - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, going after younger, developing talents is a much better transfer strategy than Manchester United have previously employed, and one that will keep the wage bill down.

Baturina is valued at €20million on Transfermarkt and has four years left on his current deal after signing an extension last year.

