Manchester United preparing for Chelsea approach for England star: report

By
published

Manchester United could be set to receive an offer from their Premier League rivals

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly braced for Premier League rivals Chelsea to bid for one of their big-money fringe players. 

Both the Red Devils and the Blues have been two of the top flight’s biggest movers in the transfer window so far, with Erik ten Hag’s side shelling out £140million on Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, while Chelsea have bought in ten new faces. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.