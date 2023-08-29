Manchester United ready to beat European rivals to 'the new Neymar' in huge statement of intent: report
Manchester United are looking to snare a Brazilian wonderkid wanted by a host of superclubs across the continent
Manchester United are closing in on a player who has been described as "the next Neymar", as Erik ten Hag looks to increase the attacking options in his squad.
The Red Devils pulled off a dramatic comeback at the weekend against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 at Old Trafford after falling 2-0 behind in the first five minutes. While United showed resilience and steel, however, the attacking options available to Ten Hag were questioned once more.
The Dutchman is still waiting for marquee forward signing Rasmus Hojlund to return from injury and would ideally love to bring another attacker into his squad to ease the burden on the likes of Marcus Rashford.
According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Manchester United are chasing Brazilian wonderkid Marcos Leonardo to bolster their options in the final third.
Named at No.35 in FFT's 2023 list of the most exciting teenagers in world football, Leonardo has been likened to Neymar in the past for his precocious talents. Coming through at Santos, just the like the most expensive footballer of all time, Leonardo has been tipped to make the move to Europe in the coming years.
VIDEO: Why Sofyan Amrabat Would Solve Man United's BIGGEST Problem
The report has claimed that Roma are exploring a move for the 20-year-old in January but that United could blow them out the water – sending a message to rivals about how serious they are about competing for silverware both now and in the coming years.
United are apparently willing to pay £17 million up front to bring the starlet to the Premier League, with add-ons potentially raising the deal above £21m.
United are said to be chasing another defender before Friday's deadline, as well as Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.
Leonardo is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €17m.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final weeks of the summer window.
Harry Maguire could be one of seven players on their way out of Old Trafford between now and deadline day. Meanwhile, a World Cup-winning star could be about to join United from another European heavyweight.
The Manchester United season preview looks at why the Red Devils can start to dream of winning the Premier League title again, while all other 91 clubs in the top four tiers of English football are looked at, too.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ben Hayward