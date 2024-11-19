Manchester United report: Deal touted for 'Ruben Amorim's Bukayo Saka'

Ruben Amorim has been told he must tie down the future of one star at Manchester United.

The former Sporting boss began work at Carrington on Monday tasked with helping the Red Devils edge closer to the Premier League upper-echelons after a disappointing start to the season under Erik ten Hag.

Amorim is rumoured to want to play his preferred 3-4-3 formation and having been ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, the Portuguese coach will need the correct tools to do so.

Manchester United MUST hand Amad a new contract for Ruben Amorim's chances at success

Manchester United forward Amad scored twice in the 2-0 win over PAOK (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ten Hag's treatment of Amad often left fans baffled, given his trickery and talents. A loan spell with Sunderland was rewarded with little to no game time with Antony often preferred.

But Ruud van Nistelrooy's recent interim spell has helped supporters fall in love with the 22-year-old once again and Amorim has already been told he must keep hold of the exciting young Ivorian.

Amad is being tipped as a huge winner from Ruben Amorim's apppointment

“I think it’s a no-brainer that Man United will give him a new contract," said former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboué when speaking to Africa Foot. "Every time he was given a chance, he always showed his goal. I think it will be even better with Amorim."

Amad has three goals and two assists in 16 appearances for the Red Devils this season and his form couldn't have come at a better time, especially with Antony and Marcus Rashford both failing to impress.

The Sun recently reported that Manchester United want to offer the former Atalanta man a 'triple-your-money' contract with a five-year deal being prepared before the end of the season.

Amad joined the club back in January 2021 from Atalanta in a £19million deal and has struggled to nail down a consistent place in the squad ever since. Amorim's arrival could be a huge plus for the Ivory Coast international.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, keeping hold of Amad remains a no-brainer given the quality he has shown in recent weeks. He epitomises a Manchester United player, an exciting winger who really gets supporters out of their seats with his skillset.

Manchester United returns to Premier League action on Sunday, as they take on newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road.