Manchester United report: Ghanaian superstar set for £40m move, after Erik Ten Hag's "incredible potential" comment

Manchester United have been quoted a price for £40 million for a Ghanaian superstar to join their ranks.

The Red Devils are in the market for attacking impetus, having lost Cristiano Ronaldo midseason and brought in Wout Weghorst on loan. Manager Erik ten Hag has the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony at his disposal but would like more threat from his frontline.

Harry Kane is heavily rumoured with The Telegraph (opens in new tab) suggesting a mammoth bid could be imminent – though with The Mail (opens in new tab) listing 17 outgoings this summer, there may be a few new attackers joining.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

FootballTransfers (opens in new tab) claims that Mohammed Kudus of Ajax is a target for Ten Hag – who has already signed two players from de Godenzonen since leaving the Johan Cruyff Arena last summer, in Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

The report claims that the Ghana international could be available for £40m. With Ten Hag experimenting with players in different roles this term, Kudus could be the Dutchman's general when it comes to positional fluidity.

A No.10 by definition, Kudus is left-footed with a powerful shot – but the Ajax star has played up front, deeper in midfield and on both flanks. Ten Hag could easily use him as a false nine facilitating penetrative runs from Marcus Rashford, as a midfielder ahead of Casemiro and Eriksen or as an alternative to Antony on the right.

Ten Hag actually signed Kudus in the Netherlands, praising his "incredible potential" (opens in new tab) early in his Ajax career.

Mohammed Kudus is wanted by Erik ten Hag at Manchester United (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

In what has been a disappointing season by Ajax's standards following Ten Hag's departure, Kudus still has 18 goals in all competitions.

The 22-year-old is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

The rumour mill is ticking over when it comes to new faces at Old Trafford. Two Brighton stars have been linked, with another two Bundesliga players rumoured.

Three big names have been linked with exits, however, while James Ward-Prowse is reportedly on the midfield shortlist. Goncalo Ramos is a target and Bruno Fernandes might yet leave.