Manchester United report: Over HALF the squad to leave this summer

Manchester United could see over half the players from their first-team depart this summer as part of Erik ten Hag's mass exodus.

The Dutchman has been ruthless since taking the reins at Old Trafford with big stars given little to no leeway when it comes to Ten Hag's standards. Club captain Harry Maguire was dropped after the two opening losses of the season and has failed to regain his place back regularly, before the infamous fallout between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag.

Last summer saw a huge clearout with exits for the likes of Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba – but that could be nothing compared to what Ten Hag has in store this time around.

Erik ten Hag is looking at further exits at United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mail (opens in new tab) are reporting that as many as 13 players could depart Old Trafford with club captain Harry Maguire heading the list. Full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Brandon Williams may all leave, too, along with midfielder Donny van de Beek, who worked with Ten Hag at Ajax.

Anthony Martial, who scored against Everton at the weekend, has an uncertain future, too, while Anthony Elanga is also up for sale. The Mail's report namechecks Eric Bailly to bring the tally up to eight, with another five players left unnamed.

Maguire's former defensive partner, Victor Lindelof, is up for sale according to Spanish outlet Fichajes (opens in new tab), while goalkeeper David De Gea may be upgraded, with The Sun (opens in new tab) claiming Ilian Meslier of Leeds United could replace him. Marcel Sabitzer's loan spell won't be extended, either.

The Mail (opens in new tab) said Newcastle United want Scott McTominay while The Sun (opens in new tab) have also linked Fred with PSG. Alejandro Garnacho, meanwhile, has agreed a new deal to remain at Manchester United in principle (opens in new tab) – but no announcement has been made.

Plenty of United stars are linked with exits this summer (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

There remain rumours, too, over the long-term futures of Marcus Rashford – out of contract in 2024 – and Bruno Fernandes, who has come under criticism during Ten Hag's time at the club, though both are thought to be pivotal to the Red Devils.

United are said to be in the market for a centre-forward, a right-back, more centre-backs and midfield reinforcements.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.

The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.