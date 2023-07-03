Manchester United set to sign wonderkid striker on bargain deal: report
Manchester United are eyeing a striker in the summer transfer window – and may well have found one at a snip
Manchester United appear to be in the driving seat to land a hugely promising striker at a fraction of what they thought they'd have to pay for one.
The Red Devils have been in the market for a new No.9 ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last season. Funds are limited this summer, however – and nine-figure sums being quoted for the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are far beyond Erik ten Hag's budget.
Having looked to tie up a deal for Mason Mount for around £55 million per Fabrizio Romano, attention now turns to a forward, a defender and a goalkeeper, as the spine of the Manchester United side looks to be rebuilt.
Corriere dello Sport in Italy reports that Atalanta only want between £34m and £39m for Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund – and that United have just had a £31m bid rejected.
It's likely that the Red Devils could increase their bid to meet the asking price, too – or at least offer more money in add-ons to the Serie A side.
There seems to be an assumption, however, that Hojlund would not be enough for United's forward line this summer. Ten Hag had been targeting big-name strikers and to settle on the 20-year-old would be a big gamble.
Hojlund offers height and physicality within the area but is relatively inexperienced and untested in the Premier League.
With the 20-time English champions also wanting to bring in Andre Onana from Italy's top tier this summer, it could be an expensive transfer window at Old Trafford.
Transfermarkt values Hojlund to be worth €45m.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.
Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, while Mason Mount continues to be rumoured, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.
United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabiot has been linked, too.
