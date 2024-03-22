Manchester United to make 'official offer' for striker set for the Premier League: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United want another striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund, with a move in the pipeline

Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe, chairman and founder of Ineos Group Holdings Plc, during a Bloomberg Television interview at The Grenadier pub in London, UK, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Ratcliffe's Ineos Automotive offered a first look Friday at the Fusilier, a sport utility vehicle smaller than the Grenadier 4x4 that the closely held company started selling early last year.
Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe wants another striker (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Manchester United are in the market for another striker, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe about to make an offer on a top forward in Europe. 

The Red Devils have struggled for goals at times this season, with Rasmus Hojlund having a season of adaptation in the Premier League. The Denmark international started the season injured and suffered a tough goal drought before finding his feet.

Hojlund has eventually come good but the depth behind the youngster isn't particularly impressive – so Manchester United are reportedly looking to add quality in attacking areas.

Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United walks out to greet the fans ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and RC Lens at Old Trafford on August 05, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Rasmus Hojlund has been a hit at Old Trafford – but needs help (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims via TEAMtalk that impressive Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee “knows that he will play in England sooner or later” with an official offer to be submitted soon to bring him to Manchester.

The Bologna star is expected to leave Italy for around €50 million – though the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich are said to be interested, too. In FFT's view, however, United have more pressing issues to solve than up front, with Zirkzee's rising value perhaps pricing him out of a move to Old Trafford. 

Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna FC in action during the Serie A TIM match between Bologna FC and Atalanta BC at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on December 23, 2023 in Bologna, Italy

Joshua Zirkzee is a target for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the 22-year-old is to leave Bologna this summer, it may not be without a bidding war. 

Zirkzee is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt

