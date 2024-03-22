Manchester United to make 'official offer' for striker set for the Premier League: report

Manchester United are in the market for another striker, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe about to make an offer on a top forward in Europe.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals at times this season, with Rasmus Hojlund having a season of adaptation in the Premier League. The Denmark international started the season injured and suffered a tough goal drought before finding his feet.

Hojlund has eventually come good but the depth behind the youngster isn't particularly impressive – so Manchester United are reportedly looking to add quality in attacking areas.

Rasmus Hojlund has been a hit at Old Trafford – but needs help (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims via TEAMtalk that impressive Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee “knows that he will play in England sooner or later” with an official offer to be submitted soon to bring him to Manchester.

The Bologna star is expected to leave Italy for around €50 million – though the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich are said to be interested, too. In FFT's view, however, United have more pressing issues to solve than up front, with Zirkzee's rising value perhaps pricing him out of a move to Old Trafford.

Joshua Zirkzee is a target for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the 22-year-old is to leave Bologna this summer, it may not be without a bidding war.

Zirkzee is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.

