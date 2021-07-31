Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba may yet sign new deal - report

Paul Pogba may yet decide to sign a new contract with Manchester United, according to reports.

The France international's current deal runs until 2022, and Pogba has been linked with a move to PSG in recent weeks.

The Ligue 1 giants are weighing up a move for the midfielder this summer in the hope that United would rather cash in now rather than risk losing him for nothing.

It has been speculated that Pogba might prefer to wait until next year before deciding his next move.

But there is another possible outcome which would see the Frenchman extend his stay at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, that options is still on the table despite the fact PSG are poised to step up their interest in the 28-year-old.

The report states that Pogba can still envisage a long-term future at United, the club he re-joined for a then-world record fee in 2016.

However, he is unlikely to commit to a new contract while the summer transfer window remains open.

Pogba wants to keep his options open but he could agree to extended terms at United in the coming months.

The midfielder is said to love the club but he is aware that his next contract may be his last big one.

United will be pleased to hear that Pogba has not decided that his future lies away from Manchester.

But the Frenchman's position still makes life difficult for the Red Devils, who would probably prefer to know one way or another.

The worst outcome would be for United to keep hold of Pogba beyond August, only for him to then leave the club on a free next summer.

United may try and push the World Cup winner for an answer, although the power lies in the player's hands given he has less than a year remaining on his contract.

