Manchester United transfer news: PSG open initial talks with Paul Pogba

PSG are poised to open initial discussions with Paul Pogba over a potential move to the Parc des Princes, according to reports.

The France international will be out of contract at Manchester United in 2022 and has yet to agree an extension.

If Pogba makes it clear that he has no intention of putting pen to paper on fresh terms, the Red Devils may opt to cash in on him this summer.

PSG have shown an interest in the midfielder, but they may opt to wait until the end of next season.

Pogba will be available on a free transfer in less than 12 months' time, and PSG will be permitted to offer him a pre-contract when the January window opens.

According to The Athletic, the French giants have reached out to Pogba and his representatives to gauge the level of his interest in a move.

PSG are likely to make a formal offer for the 28-year-old in the coming weeks, but the report states that a deal is fraught with complications.

Mauricio Pochettino has been told that the club needs to offload several squad members, while there is not unlimited money for wages.

From a United perspective, Eurosport writes that an offer of £45m would be required to prise Pogba away from Old Trafford.

It's worth considering some of the deals that PSG have already pulled off this summer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum have all arrived in the French capital on free transfers, having seen their contracts elsewhere expire.

The absence of a transfer fee in each case has presumably boosted the wages and signing-on fees that all three players have received.

Pogba will be aware that he too could benefit from letting his contract run down, while other clubs might enter the race to sign him if he was a free agent.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

MANCHESTER UNITED Why Jadon Sancho could be the man to restore balance to the side

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

TRANSFERS 14 of the best ever Premier League loan signings