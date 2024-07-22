Manchester United pursuing Copa America star in bargain deal: report

Manchester United are looking at bringing the most-successful dribbler from Copa America to Old Trafford this summer, though not to play as a forward.

With Casemiro having struggled last season, Manchester United are looking at alternatives across the world to offer more energy and defensive solidity in midfield.

And it seems the Red Devils have found a potential bargain from South America, as they look to reinforce Erik ten Hag's squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

According to Goal Brazil, Manchester United are preparing a £17m offer for Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios, who recently shone at Copa America 2024 with Colombia.

While Colombia lost the final to Argentina, Rios stood out for his performances in central midfield. The 24-year-old dictated play, broke up opposition attacks and, intriguingly, was the most successful dribbler at the tournament, with 18 successful dribbles completed - Lionel Messi, in comparison, managed just 12. He also managed to score a long-range effort against Panama in the quarter-finals.

Palmeiras aren't willing to lose another player this summer, though. Endrick is set to complete his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this week, while Luis Guilherme joined West Ham United. Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira highlighted the club's stance towards Rios' future, reinforcing that he is not for sale.

Rios celebrates scoring at Copa America (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We have already made a lot of money from sales,” Ferreira said. “Now, we need to focus on alternatives on the pitch.”

Despite Rios having missed the last 11 club matches due to his international involvement, Palmeiras are currently fighting at the top of Brazil's Serie A. The report suggests that they will, as a result, not enter into any negotiations for Rios.

Valued at just £8.5m by Transfermarkt, Rios' contract is due to expire in December 2026. Palmeiras, therefore, have plenty of power in this situation. In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely the Colombian will depart this summer as a result - though a large transfer fee from Manchester United could certainly tempt Palmeiras into letting him leave.

Casemiro struggled last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

