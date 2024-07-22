Manchester United pursuing Copa America star in bargain deal: report

By
published

Manchester United could look to land a player who shone on the international stage this summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, May 2024
(Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United are looking at bringing the most-successful dribbler from Copa America to Old Trafford this summer, though not to play as a forward.

With Casemiro having struggled last season, Manchester United are looking at alternatives across the world to offer more energy and defensive solidity in midfield.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 