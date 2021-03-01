Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils ready to battle PSG for Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been alerted to the possibility of signing Antoine Griezmann as Barcelona look to move him on for a cut-price fee.

Since Ronald Koeman was appointed last year, he has been tasked with overhauling the Barcelona squad, shifting on expensive, older players in favour of cheaper, younger alternatives.

Many of the club’s ageing stars were touted for moves but proved difficult to shift. Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez were amongst those who eventually left the Nou Camp.

Griezmann was also made available, but clubs were put off by the asking price, as Barcelona looked to recover as much of the €120million they paid for him as possible.

According to OKDiario, Barcelona are now willing to accept around €60million, prompting renewed interest from Man United and PSG.

Griezmann joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019, a year after scoring four goals to help France win the World Cup, as he starred alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack.

His signing was widely heralded as ensuring Barcelona’s continued dominance of La Liga because it weakened Atletico Madrid and created the fearsome prospect of Griezmann playing upfront with Lionel Messi and Suarez.

However, the move has been a major disappointment for player and club, with the French international scoring just 15 goals in 58 league appearances.

That total has been bettered by Suarez already this season as the Uruguayan has spearheaded Atletico’s remarkable title challenge after his acrimonious departure.

They currently sit five points clear of Barcelona in top spot, with a game in hand, looking to secure a first title for Diego Simeone's side since 2014.

With a new president set to be appointed, and Messi expected to leave Barcelona when his contract comes to an end this summer, the club will have to continue a major rebuilding job in difficult circumstances.