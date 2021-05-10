Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils readying £80m offer for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are readying an £80m offer for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The England international was United’s leading transfer target last summer, but the club was unable to get a deal over the line.

The Red Devils did not meet Dortmund’s asking price, while United failed to strike a deal before the German side’s self-imposed deadline.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are expected to renew their interest in the forward ahead of next season.

United are on course to finish second in the Premier League and are also through to the final of the Europa League.

They will be keen to mount a sustained title tilt next term for the first time since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

According to the Daily Star , United are preparing to submit an £80m bid for Sancho.

That is £20m less than what Dortmund are said to have demanded last summer, but BVB are expected to settle for a smaller sum this time around.

Sporting director Michael Zorc has also revealed that Sancho will be allowed to depart Signal Iduna Park as long as certain conditions are met.

“We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions," Zorc told ARD.

"He's been with us for a couple of years. However, this agreement does not exist with Erling [Haaland]."

Haaland has also been touted as a potential target for United, but the Daily Star states that Sancho is their priority.

United are increasingly confident that Edinson Cavani will sign a one-year contract extension to remain at Old Trafford.

That reduces the need for Solskjaer to add a striker to his squad at the end of the campaign.

Recent reports suggest Chelsea and Liverpool could rival United for Sancho’s signature, but the Red Devils’ long-standing interest in the player could hand them an advantage.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Real Madrid and Barcelona's demise: The golden era of Spanish football is officially over

QUIZ! Can you name every team to win La Liga?