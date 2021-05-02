Manchester United transfer news: Borussia Dortmund confirm Jadon Sancho gentleman’s agreement

Borussia Dortmund have admitted that Jadon Sancho has a gentleman’s agreement with the club that would allow him to depart under certain circumstances.

Manchester United spent much of last summer attempting to prise the England international away from Signal Iduna Park.

In the end United were unable to agree a deal with Dortmund, having failed to meet the German side’s asking price for one of their prized assets.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are expected to renew their interest in Sancho this summer, as the Norwegian seeks to strengthen his squad ahead of a possible Premier League title tilt next term.

And United will be buoyed by the confirmation that Dortmund have accepted that Sancho could depart at the end of the campaign “under certain conditions”.

It is not clear what those conditions are, but a failure to qualify for the Champions League has been suggested as a possibility.

BVB are a point outside the top four in the Bundesliga with three games of the season remaining.

However, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc was keen to point out that no such agreement exists with Erling Haaland.

“We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions," Zorc told ARD .

"He's been with us for a couple of years. However, this agreement does not exist with Erling."

That will come as a blow to United’s hopes of landing Haaland, who is thought to be among the strikers they are monitoring.

The Norway international has been linked with several major clubs around Europe, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It was previously thought that Barcelona would not be able to afford Haaland due to reported debts totalling more than €1 billion, while Madrid have financial issues of their own.

But Mino Raiola, the striker’s agent, says a move to La Liga is still a possibility.

“It’s complicated but not impossible,” he told AS . “That’s the job of a club leader.

“It’s the same for the club as it is for the players. A train goes by and what do you do? Do you take it or don’t you take it? That’s the big question.”

