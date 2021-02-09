Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to battle Chelsea and Liverpool for Ibrahima Konate

Manchester United will face stiff competition in their pursuit of RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, according to reports.

The Red Devils are said to be eyeing a move for Konate, who could be on his way out of the Red Bull Arena this summer.

Dayot Upamecano, Konate’s centre-back partner at Leipzig, has been linked with numerous European giants in recent months.

A clause in Upamecano’s contract means he will be available for just £38m at the end of the campaign.

United are among those who are thought to be keeping tabs on Upamecano, but the Independent reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could instead move for Konate.

The 21-year-old is under contract with Leipzig until 2023 but the Bundesliga side could opt to cash in on him this summer unless he signs an extension.

Solskjaer has identified central defence as an area of his squad that needs to be upgraded.

United have fallen five points adrift of top spot in the Premier League after dropping points in four of their last six games.

And while the Red Devils are not definitely out of the title race just yet, they are already beginning to think about their summer recruitment.

United previously considered Upamecano the better fit, but Bayern Munich are widely expected to sign the 22-year-old.

Solskjaer’s side are therefore ready to turn their attention to Konate, his fellow Frenchman.

However, United will face competition from two Premier League rivals in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both said to be seriously looking at Konate, who joined Leipzig from Sochaux in 2017.

United return to action against West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Solskjaer’s side then face West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday, before beginning their Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad next week.

