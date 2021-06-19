Manchester United transfer news: United could target Sergio Ramos

Manchester United could reportedly turn to Sergio Ramos this summer, following the defender’s departure from Real Madrid.

Real announced on Tuesday that Ramos’ 16-year spell at the Bernabeu would be coming to an end, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to strengthen his defensive options.

According to 90 Min, PSG are also interested in the 35-year-old, along with Sevilla, the club where he began his career some 18 years ago.

Ramos was a surprise omission from Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for Euro 2020, a move which would appear to signal the end of his 180-cap international career.

That could well prolong his club playing days, though, and, despite missing a chunk of the campaign injured, the reigning king of the dark arts (although Mohamed Salah may not be quite so quick to dish out such titles) remained important to Los Blancos last season, continuing to wear the captain’s armband as Zinedine Zidane’s side finished second in La Liga behind Madrid rivals Atletico.

Still, there is no denying that Ramos is entering the twilight of his career, and while he wouldn’t be the first veteran to prove a masterstroke signing for United – look no further than a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic – his wage demands are likely to be astronomical, with a figure of close to £200,000 a week being reported.

With the likes of Brighton’s Ben White, 12 years Ramos’ junior – potentially available – Brighton have admitted that they will sell their biggest stars if the price is right – albeit for a fee, would a move for the bearded Panenka enthusiast really be the wisest thing in the long run?

As entertaining as it would be to see Ramos bring his, er, antics to the Premier League, you’d have to say United would be better off resisting any temptation here.

