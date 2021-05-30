Brighton & Hove Albion transfer news: Seagulls prepared to listen to offers for star players

Brighton will entertain offers for their top players this summer, says chairman Tony Bloom.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma and defender Ben White are the two names most heavily linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium, with the former reportedly on the radar of Liverpool and Arsenal, and the latter said to have been of interest to the Reds and Chelsea last summer.

In an interview with The Athletic, Bloom said: “The more big clubs there are interested in our players, the more we’re doing right, so I’m delighted with that. We know some of our best players are not going to be with us forever.

“If the right offer comes along – and it has to be the right offer – and they want to go, then they will leave.”

Bissouma and White both enjoyed impressive campaigns as the Seagulls finished 16th in the Premier League under Graham Potter – who has been linked with the head coach’s position at Tottenham – securing a fifth successive season in the top flight.

Mali international Bissouma joined Brighton from Lille in 2018, and the 24-year-old has gone on to make almost 100 appearances for the club, featuring in 36 out of 38 league games in 2020/21.

White, meanwhile, has seen his performances rewarded with a first England call-up. With Gareth Southgate set to reduce his provisional Euro 2020 squad to a final 26 on 1st June, the 23-year-old academy product could yet be involved at this summer’s finals.

