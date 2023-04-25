Manchester United will let 17 players LEAVE – but will keep one flop forward: report

Manchester United could let as many 17 players leave Old Trafford this summer, as Erik ten Hag continues to overhaul his squad.

Despite reaching both domestic finals, winning the first and looking like finishing comfortably in the top four this season, Ten Hag is far from satisfied with his squad, with reports linking the Red Devils with new goalkeepers, another centre-back, midfield reinforcements and perhaps most importantly, a world-class centre-forward.

But far from just incomings dominating, there are plenty of United stars set to leave, too. David De Gea, Tom Heaton and Phil Jones are all out of contract in the summer, while Marcel Sabitzer, Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst look set to return after loan spells.

The Mail (opens in new tab) have listed Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Fred, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial as the current international stars currently available for transfer. Well over £200 million was spent on these players but United fans are resigned to receiving less than half of that, should all of them be sold.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also up for sale, after costing around £50m, while David de Gea will be let go, unless he agrees to dramatically reduce his wage. Backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson – on loan at Nottingham Forest – may be sold, given that offloading an academy product will represent pure profit.

Brandon Williams, Anthony Elanga and Axel Tuanzuebe are three more academy products who are deemed not good enough for the first team by Ten Hag – the latter of which is out of contract this summer.

Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, will not be sold, despite particularly underwhelming displays since joining from Borussia Dortmund, CBS Sports (opens in new tab) journalist and transfer expert Ben Jacobs (opens in new tab) told GiveMeSport (opens in new tab).

"I know we've heard a lot of rumours about Manchester United potentially cashing in somehow, in order to generate funds because they're obviously looking for quite a big outlay, particularly with a more defined forward," Jacobs said. "But I don't think that's the case, at this point.

"Sancho has been given a clear challenge to get consistent game time, stay fit and get back to his best and live up to his price tag. And then after a slightly longer period of time and balanced against any other incomings in and around his position, things will be assessed once again."

