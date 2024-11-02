WSL: How to watch Manchester United v Arsenal from anywhere in the world

By
published

Manchester United v Arsenal is quickly becoming a WSL rivalry for the ages

Grace Clinton of Manchester United celebrates scoring her team&#039;s first goal during the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Brighton &amp; Hove Albion and Manchester United at Amex Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Brighton, England.
Grace Clinton is in the form of her career (Image credit: Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Manchester United v Arsenal is a crucial Women's Super League (WSL) match which could affect the top four standings.

United are currently third, with a game in hand, after recording three wins and a draw so far this season. Arsenal, however, are fifth with two wins, two draws and a loss.

The Gunners have had an underwhelming start to the season but it will be interesting to see how the team perform on the return from the international break.

WSL: How to watch Manchester United v Arsenal

Leah Williamson of Arsenal acknowledges the fans after the team's victory during the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Valerenga at Emirates Stadium on October 16, 2024 in London, England.

Leah Williamson scored for England against South Africa on Tuesday (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The last WSL round was held on the weekend of October 19/20, with players competing for their national sides over the past two weeks. Players like United's Grace Clinton and Arsenal's Alessia Russo played well for England.

So how can fans watch the stars now they have returned to their clubs? Well the WSL match will be shown on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website on Sunday, 3 November at 12.30pm GMT.

Internationally, highlights will be put on YouTube post-match but the games can also be watched through a VPN.

Alessia Russo of Arsenal looks on during the Barclays Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at Chigwell Construction Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Dagenham, England.

Alessia Russo has played for Arsenal since 2023 (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The WSL season has so few fixtures that it is hard to recover a tough start to the campaign and still be title contenders.

Arsenal will need for Chelsea and Manchester City to take points off of one another to try and battle for silverware.

Their realistic target will be the Women's Champions League spots, which in the women's game pertains to the top three WSL finishing places. In FourFourTwo's view, if Arsenal miss out on European football next season it will be judged as a huge step back for the club who have consistently delivered high quality football at the Emirates.

Whoever wins the league is automatically put into the Women's Champions League group stage, while second and third have to go through qualifying.

Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal are all competing in the European competition this season.

The women's tournament still uses the group stage format with Chelsea leading Group B, Man City leading Group D and Arsenal in second in Group C.

Last four WSL meetings

  • Feb 2024: Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd
  • Oct 2023: Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal
  • Apr 2023: Man Utd 1-0 Arsenal
  • Nov 2022: Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd
