Manchester United's Erik ten Hag hails 'brilliant' win after 'horror start' vs Forest

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was a relieved man after his side came back from a 'horror start' to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United found themselves two goals down inside four minutes in the Premier League clash but pulled one back through Christian Eriksen and went on to win thanks to second-half strikes from Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, the latter a penalty.

"Horror start, but the character of the team was brilliant," Ten Hag told Match of the Day. "We stayed so calm and so composed. We stuck to our belief, stuck to our plan, played some good football and scored three good goals. It was a great comeback.

"With all respect to Forest, we can't allow them [those goals]. They were easy give-aways. It’s crazy, but sometimes games go like this. As I said, we stayed calm.

"It's a marker, absolutely. We've seen this team can bounce back. If you have such a start, you need to get over it. It's not easy, but compliments to the team. We have the personality. In certain moments we can definitely improve, but in general this team has the character to bounce back all the time."

United have now won two of their three Premier League matches this season and sealed an important victory after last weekend's 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham.

The Red Devils sit just a point off the top of the table provisionally, although local rivals Manchester City have won both of their games so far and can move up to nine points by beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

