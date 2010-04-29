Mandanda open to Man United move

The Red Devils continue to be linked with a succession of stoppers as a future replacement for 39-year-old Dutchman Edwin van der Sar, with Old Trafford boss Sir Alex Ferguson believed to be unconvinced by current understudies Ben Foster and Tomasz Kuszczak.

Schalke custodian Manuel Neuer, Lyon gloveman Hugo Lloris, Juventus veteran Gianluigi Buffon and CSKA Moscow stopper Igor Akinfeev are just some of the names being touted as future No.1s for United.

And France international Mandanda, who has won 12 caps for the national side and looks set to steer Marseille to the Ligue 1 title this season, says his dream is to play in England and that he would jump at the chance to sign for United.

"Naturally I should be staying in Marseille next season but you never know," he told JDD.

"I've not had any contact with any club but all know my dream is to play in the Premier League.

"I've heard Manchester United are looking for a goalkeeper. My name isn't on their list, but you never know."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook