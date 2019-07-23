Mark Allen refuses to rule out further Rangers business but is happy with squad

Rangers are “pretty much done” in terms of summer signings but director of football Mark Allen will not call time on their business until the very end of the transfer window.

The Ibrox side have brought in seven new players and are still keeping an eye on Ryan Kent’s situation at Liverpool after the winger’s successful loan spell in Glasgow last season.

Steven Gerrard has added centre-backs Filip Helander and George Edmundson, midfielders Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo, wingers Jordan Jones and Jake Hastie plus versatile forward Greg Stewart.

Allen told Rangers TV: “I always say never say never. The transfer window closes in the early part of September this year, so we will go right to the wire, and like all things, if we think there is something out there which can add to what we have already got and we think will make us better, my job is to make that case to the board and see where we get to.

“I think it is fair to say we are pretty much done, but you will always be looking to fine-tune and we will take it to the wire before we make that decision.”

“I have always said we have been supported in pretty much everything we wanted to do. We have been prudent with that too in terms of making sure through good scouting and recruitment we are able to identify players who we think will bring value to the overall organisation, and paying sensible transfer fees to go with that.

“I think people can see the profile of the team has changed over the last few windows in terms of the athleticism, the pace and the speed and tempo to the way we want to play.

“If we want to play that way, we are going to have to find players who can match that category and that criteria. That becomes a big part of our recruitment drive when we are identifying talent.”

Allen could be busier now trying to get players off the books with the likes of Kyle Lafferty, Joe Dodoo, Graham Dorrans, Eros Grezda and Jason Holt apparently surplus to requirements.

Another player has departed following the exit of Daniel Candeias earlier this week with goalkeeper Jak Alnwick signing for Blackpool on a season-long loan.