Marotta: Juve have had no contact over Pogba

Club director Pavel Nedved claimed on Saturday that Paris Saint-Germain had made a bid for the France international, who is sidelined by a hamstring injury that will keep him out until May.

The former Manchester United man's agent Mino Raiola has previously alleged that seven clubs are interested in his services.

Raiola listed PSG, United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as suitors for Pogba.

But Marotta told reporters after Juve's 1-0 win over Genoa: "Pogba is a young player with lots of promise but he is realising his potential.

"We want to win and we don't necessarily have to sell our best players. It is clear that players of this quality attract interest from other clubs, but we don't seek buyers and there has been no contact."