Mata optimistic ahead of key Man United clashes

Victory over West Brom on Saturday moved United into sixth place in the table, and extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games.

David Moyes' side have fixtures against fierce rivals Liverpool and Manchester City before the end of the month, and they will also aim to overturn a two-goal deficit in their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Olympiacos.

Mata, who moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in January, is confident United can carry momentum through their upcoming fixtures.

"It is a crucial month for us and, to be honest, I am very positive about it," he told MUTV. "I can feel it (confidence) in the players that we have and the things that we can do.

"We know that we have to win as many games as we can until the end of the season and we have to start with this month.

"We play against very big teams like Liverpool and Manchester City and we will try to win as many points as we can."