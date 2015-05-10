Mathieu fit for Bayern second leg

Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu has been named in their squad for the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at Bayern Munich after coming through a training session on Sunday.

Mathieu missed the 3-0 first-leg win over Bayern on Wednesday and the 2-0 La Liga success against Real Sociedad due to an Achilles problem.

But the Frenchman has been passed fit to play and is in the squad as Barca get set to visit the Allianz Arena and try to wrap up a place in next month's Champions League final.