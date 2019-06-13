PSG may be closing in on Matthijs de Ligt signing - report

The Netherlands international’s agent, Mino Raiola, has travelled to Paris as the Ligue 1 champions make a push to get a deal over the line, ESPN FC reports.

Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United are among the other clubs to have shown interest in the 19-year-old and reports this week said Barca were making another assault by re-opening talks with Raiola.

However, PSG are believed to be close to agreeing terms over the €75 million capture of De Ligt.

Raiola travelled to the French capital on Wednesday for talks over personal terms and a five-year deal worth €12 million in gross annual salary was put on the table.

ESPN sources say that while a full agreement is yet to be reached, the defender has accepted the move in principle as he has been convinced that he will be a key player for the club, although bonuses and Raiola’s commission have yet to be decided.

