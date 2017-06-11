Matuidi focused on France, not PSG future
Amid talk of a transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain, Blaise Matuidi insists his focus is on international duty with France.
Blaise Matuidi refused to entertain talk of him leaving Paris Saint-Germain as he prepares for France's clash with England on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old midfielder, who featured in Les Bleus' World Cup qualifying defeat to Sweden on Friday, has been linked with a move away from Paris, with Manchester United among the reported suitors.
But Matuidi had little to say on the matter ahead of France's next game - an international friendly - as he insisted his focus was on his country and not PSG.
"My head today is [thinking about] France, I'm focused on Tuesday," he said.
"As for PSG [and talk of leaving], I have nothing else to say about it."
Prêt pour le combat June 9, 2017
Matuidi has been at PSG since 2011, where he won four consecutive Ligue 1 titles prior to Monaco's 2016-17 triumph.
